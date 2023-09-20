Nose for News: Help be an extension of my eyes and ears Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

I love when I get those calls or emails from people out in the community letting us know about events happening or stories to tell.

No matter how hard I try, it’s impossible as one person to know literally everything happening in Albert Lea and the surrounding area, and it’s nice to know I have literally a team of people out in the community who could speak up when they have a story.

Whether it’s school happenings, a person who deserves to be recognized, something taking place within the city or county, someone who has found a unique hobby, someone who has remarkable talents or anything in between, stories are all around us.

Whether it’s a story of heartbreak and tragedy or joy and triumph, I love to tell stories. And I love to meet people and hear firsthand their challenges and successes, their plans for the future and — simply put — their life experiences.

I have seen you at your best days and your worst days and most often on the days in-between. These interviews in many cases have altered my life, and I value the trust you place in me to share your stories.

Next week our newsroom will be shrinking in half as reporter Alex Guerrero moves on to pursue another opportunity, and I will need your help even more.

Until we find another reporter, I will be juggling a lot, and I ask that you help be an extension of my eyes and ears in the community.

If you see something you think is worthy of a story, give me a call or send me an email, or if you have an event that I’m not able to attend, please take a photo and submit a small write-up. I will surely do all I can, but I can’t do it all.

I ask that you be patient with me and show me some grace as I get through this transition and we are back up to full capacity.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I do for a living, and I look forward to partnering with you more in the coming days.

And if you know of any trained journalists who are looking for a job, send them my way.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.