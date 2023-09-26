NRHEG hosts invitational meet

NRHEG hosted their annual cross country invitational meet Sept. 19. The boys' varsity team champion was Loyola-Cleveland-St.Clair with 18 points, having four runners finish in the top 10. NRHEG was led by Jacob Karl in sixth (18.39) and Devon Nelton in eighth (19.07). Jackson McGannon finished 39th (23.13) and Owen Flatland finished 49th (25.51). On the girl's side, Pacelli took the team title with a score of 54. NRHEG's top finisher was Julieann Wobbrock in eighth place with a time of 22.48, improving her best time by more than a minute. Holly Bartness took the 23rd spot with a time of 25.29. Madison Corkill was 41st with 28.57. Amelia Duryee was 56th with a time of 34.00. Provided