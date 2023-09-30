Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary No. 552 meeting was held at the Freeborn American Legion on Sept. 16. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order. The group recited the pledges. The American Legion Auxiliary Charter was draped in memory of Elaine (Janie) Staloch, who had passed away. The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were read and accepted. Bills were presented and approved.

Correspondence was read.

The number of poppies to order was discussed, and they will be ordered.

It was decided that Anderson will send out Veterans Day cards to the members of the Freeborn American Legion.

The group donated money for each of the following projects: Department President Project, District President Project, $5 Bill Shower, ALA Hospital, Christmas Gift Shop, Junior Department President’s Project and to the Junior District President’s Project. All of the funds go towards helping veterans.

Coming up will be a Community Coffee Time from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Everyone is invited and it is free. It is held at the Legion in Freeborn. The auxiliary serves pastries, coffee and orange juice. Come and enjoy the fellowship.

The other event coming up is on Dec. 3, also at the Legion in Freeborn. The event starts at 3 p.m. with activities for children, such as decorating cookies, making Christmas ornaments or decorations. Santa also comes. They will serve Christmas cookies, juice and coffee. After that will be the lighting of the Hospice tree and the reading of the names of those to be remembered. At 5 p.m. will be a community potluck. After the potluck everyone is invited to play bingo. Many kids along with adults participate, and everyone has a great time. Everyone goes home with prizes, and it is free to play. Last year the group gave out over 300 prizes.

The next meeting is Nov. 18 following the community coffee.