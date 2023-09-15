Prescription drugs reported stolen and other reports Published 8:39 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Prescription drugs were reported stolen from St. John’s at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at 1771 Eagle View Circle.

Chair reported stolen

An antique chair was reported missing from a residence at 2:34 p.m. Thursday at 23468 685th Ave. in Alden.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday near Euclid Avenue and West Main Street.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:04 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Fairlane Terrace.

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Oscar Paul De Los Santos, 28, on a DOC probation violation at 3:21 p.m. Thursday after leaving Fountain Centers, 404 Fountain St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 5:01 p.m. Thursday. The incident reportedly happened at 3:12 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Ruble Avenue.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Adam Ly Haas, 31, on a Mower County warrant after receiving a report of an altercation at 6:11 p.m. Thursday on Water Street. Haas reportedly left in a vehicle.

Van hits drive-thru speaker

A van reportedly hit a drive-thru speaker at 9:09 p.m. Thursday at 2225 E. Main St.