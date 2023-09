Repeat winner of 97th annual Shortstop Tournament Published 8:12 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

1 of 2

Full tournament results

Championship Flight

First: Jack Riester

Second: Alex Kapraun

Consolation

Brent Miller

Presidential Flight

First: Kyle Kriewall

Second: Bob Peterson

Email newsletter signup

Consolation

Josh Jordahl

First Flight

First: Brady Neel

Second: Ross Peterson

Consolation

Jay Klovstad

Second Flight

First: Cory Hansen

Second: Nate Algood

Consolation

Buck Rasmussen

Third Flight

First: Derek Anderson

Second: Brady Flatness

Consolation

Zach Chicos

Fourth Flight

First: Jon Munson

Second: Anthony Foss

Consolation

Kole Smith