Riverland invites Albert Lea community to learn college impact Published 4:42 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Riverland Community College Foundation invites the Albert Lea community to the Albert Lea campus to learn more about Riverland’s impact in the community and how community members can get involved.

This event, to be held Oct. 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Lower Level Commons area, includes networking, appetizers, drinks, a short program and the opportunity to meet Riverland President Dr. Kat Linaker.

“We hope by attending, you’ll better understand the role of the Riverland Community College Foundation and how you can make a difference in the lives of Riverland students through support,” a press release stated.

By holding community impact gatherings on each of its campuses, the college hope to highlight programs Riverland offers and to share a glimpse into what the student experience at Riverland is like. Although this event is free to attend, guests will be asked to make a gift to support Riverland students. Watch for other impact events coming up at the Owatonna and Austin campuses this fall.

“The community impact event is a fun opportunity for community members to come together to celebrate Riverland’s impact in the community, learn about exciting upcoming initiatives and consider ways you can get involved in supporting Riverland students and the college,” said Janelle Koepke, dean of institutional advancement. Plus, if you haven’t met Kat Linaker, Riverland’s new president, this is a great way to meet and learn more about her leadership experience in higher education.”

Riverland’s Campus is at 2200 Riverland Drive in Albert Lea. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP at www.riverland.edu/impact by Sep. 22.