Robert Indrelie

Robert Ardell Indrelie, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 21, 2023 with his wife Shirley and daughter Tamara by his side at Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral services for Bob will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023at 10:30 am at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. Pastor Marcia Pedersen will officiate. Burial will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday September 29, 2023, from 4 to 7 pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Bob was born on September 2, 1939, to Ole and Alvilda (Olson) Indrelie at Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea, MN. Bob graduated from Freeborn High School, class of 1957. He was baptized, confirmed and married at West Freeborn Lutheran Church.

Bob married Shirley Clemmensen on November 24, 1962.

After high school, Bob worked at Motor Inn until the time he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Myers, Virginia and worked for the military police. At the time of President Kennedy’s death, Bob participated in his funeral and guarded Kennedy’s grave. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he was employed for 30 years at United Parcel Service. After his retirement he was employed at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home for 15 years.

Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 56 for 58 years. He also was active in the American Legion Honor Guard and was Legionnaire of the year in 2010.

Bob loved to play softball in his younger years and as he got older he took up golfing, fishing, bowling, hunting, and volunteering a lot of his time at the American Legion. He loved the MN Twins and MN Vikings and always had a fun time with an occasional trip to Diamond Jo Casino.

Bob is survived by his wife Shirley of 60 years, daughter Tamara (Thomas) Johnson of Jordan, and his grandchildren Madison and Clayton Johnson, Sisters Deloris Goskeson and Lois Tukua of Albert Lea, Sister-in-law Peggy Indrelie of New Richland, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lowell and Dale Indrelie, brothers-in-law George Goskeson and Edward Tukua, sister-in-law Delores Indrelie, niece Sue Hruska, nephew Kevin Goskeson, nieces-in-law Judy Indrelie and Marsha Indrelie.

A special thank you to Good Samaritan Society and Mayo Hospice for the wonderful care and thoughtfulness given to Bob and his family.

Memorials preferred to West Freeborn Lutheran Church, Mayo Hospice, or American Legion Post 56.