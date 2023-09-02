Robin Gudal: Surrender your life to Jesus Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I am a “Lutheran roots” gal. I love hymns. Yes, I also like loud, toe-tapping, hand-clapping, hands-raised loud worship.

More than how I worship or my preference of style, I love Jesus.

“Living for Jesus, a life that is true, striving to please him in all that I do; yielding allegiance, glad-hearted and free, this is the pathway of blessing for me. (Refrain) O Jesus, Lord and Savior, I give myself to thee. My life I give, henceforth to live, O Christ, for thee alone. Follow his leading and give him my all. Living for Jesus, wherever I am, deeming each trial a part of my cross.

Living for Jesus through earth’s little while.” — “Living for Jesus,” Thomas Obadiah Chisholm who wrote over 1,200 sacred poems, some of which were turned to hymns.

What I am learning as I live more days (edging toward 60 gracefully) on this imperfect planet, with imperfect people — me being the worst offender — is that I need to laser-focus on the true importance in this life. Jesus!

“There’s a place of sweet peace and rest, where I’ll go to live with all the blest. When my work down here is all thru, there I’ll see all friends gone home. (Chorus) Oh I’m looking for that happy time when a home in Heaven will be mine. And Jesus’s face will always shine for He is all the light we’ll ever need; we’ll have no heavy load to bear and on his sweet manna we will feed.” —

“When He Beckons Me Home,” The Primitive Quartet.

When I think on such weighty topics, I humbly try to grasp the profound promise of grace, forgiveness, mercy and the forever promises we have in Christ.

“Forgiveness, this otherworldly, uncommon, audacious form of love, is available to those who know God.” — “Agents of Grace,” Daniel Darling.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16, KJV

It is my prayer as you read this article, if you have never surrendered all to Jesus, that today would be the day. He beckons you to his throne. Sweet peace, rest, blessing, happiness … his promise of no more burdens or sorrow. Eternity can be our home!

In loving memory of Uncle Lee, Ronny and others gone home to be in Jesus’ forever presence.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.