Robin Gudal: Use the golden rule in your life

I went to bed with my “to do” list ruminating in my head. Yes, I did wake up a few times to reassess the list. It’s been a busy season in my life of late. Well in all fairness … I think it always is. As I age (gracefully I pray) it just feels a little different, the body rebels a bit more, moves slower and recovers at its own leisure.

The other thought that manifested in my head was, “Therefore, whatever you want men “to do to you, do also to them, for this is the law and the prophets.” — Matthew 7:12 NKJV.

The golden rule. I feel this is a principle most of us learned as small children and yet I still struggle with it daily. That’s a lot of days to struggle with the same thing, 21,792 days as of this writing for me. Why the struggle?

“Earnestly, tenderly, Jesus is calling, calling, O sinner, come home!” — “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling lyrics. This hymn calls me exactly what I am — a sinner!

As Charles Spurgeon said, “Brother, if any man thinks ill of you, do not be angry with him; for you are worse than he thinks you to be.”

“Every human being is under construction from conception to death,” Billy Graham said. “The flaw in human nature is too great. God is our only hope.

“Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal comfort and a wonderful hope, comfort you and strengthen you in every good thing you do and say.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:16-17. NLT

Therefore, whatever you want men “to do” to you, do also to them … (reference above). I’m committed to being selfless today!

“We are to be looking for the great hope and the coming of our great God and the one who saves, Christ Jesus.” — Titus 2:13, NLV

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.