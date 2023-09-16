Robin Gudal: We can all impact another’s life Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“As a face is reflected in water, so the heart reflects the real person.” — Proverbs 27:19, NLT

Have you been a “hero” for someone lately? If you can’t remember the last time … it’s time. Please never use age or life circumstances as an explanation to be dormant in doing good.

“Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.” — Galatians 6:10, NIV

One of my heros is my special needs, (mostly) nonverbal sister. Recently I have had some health issues brewing and as people have asked how I feel, I respond, “I just need a miracle in my throat!”

Because of the issues, I have had to cancel times with her, had coughing fits, a sore throat and been under the weather when she visits our home. This has been ongoing since last November.

She is a “feeler” and can read situations and people, and she has much empathy. One Sunday while visiting, I was in the kitchen cleaning up after lunch, and she snuck up on me, coming from the living room. She laid her sweet hands on my shoulders and prayed, in her own way, for me. After a moment she said, “Done.” What a surprise.

“We are not often called to great sacrifice, but daily we are presented with the chance to make small ones.” — Elisabeth Elliot

She spoke care and deep love toward me in this simple act. It was monumental!

We all can have an impact on someone’s life — it only takes the sacrifice of our willingness.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.