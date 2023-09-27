Sandra Marie Batten, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, partner, and friend, passed away on September 21, 2023, in her hometown of Albert Lea, MN. Born on October 8, 1971, Sandra brought joy and laughter to the lives she touched during her 51 years on this Earth.

Sandra’s journey began in Albert Lea, where she was born to Vernon Anfinson and Diane White. Growing up, she attended Albert Lea High School where she was a cheerleader for the wrestling team, and graduated with her classmates in 1989.

Sandi was married to Joe Jenson and then Mike Batten, both of whom she shared a child with. Sandra cherished her role as a loving mother to these cherished children, Dakota Jenson, Eva Locke, and Jade Gaytan, who will forever hold her memory close in their hearts.

Sandi was also blessed with the love and companionship of her life partner, Chuck Miller. Together, they created a beautiful and supportive family, including her bonus children, Britinie, Logan, Levi, and Luke. As a nurturing figure, Sandra embraced her role as a mother to all and was adored by her family.

She is survived by her life partner Chuck Miller; children Jade (Javier) Gaytan, Eva (Jackie) Locke, and Dakota Jenson; her bonus kids Britinie (Josh) Wolken, Logan (Emily) Dorschner, Levi Miller, and Luke Miller; her sister, Sherrie Longe; and her five beloved nieces and nephews. Her circle of love extended to her pets, as she deeply cherished her puppies Zoey, Jake, and Tuffie.

Sandi’s lived life passionately, embracing new adventures and enjoying the simple pleasures. She had a special love for babies, little kids, and dogs, always seeking ways to care for and nurture them. Crocheting, making too many pickles, and taking spontaneous road trips with her “Ride or Die” Chuck were among her favorite pastimes. Sandra’s infectious spirit permeated everything she did, including her commitment to environmental conservation, symbolized by her “recycle” emblem tattooed on her foot and her use of vinegar to clean whatever she could.

A Celebration of Life and Birthday Party will be held in honor of Sandi at Edgewater Park on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 1-4 PM. Family, friends, and all whose lives Sandra touched are invited to commemorate her vibrant and compassionate spirit with joyful memories and heartfelt tributes.