Scoreboard: Sept. 13, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Loyola Catholic at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Randolph at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Southland, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Rochester Century at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Albert Lea at Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Rochester John Marshall, 4 p.m.

United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Clear Lake, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Fairmont at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Kingsland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

United South Central at Norwood Young America, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.

West Fork at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football: NRHEG at Mayer Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Lake Mills at Forest City, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Southwest Minnesota Christian, 1 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at Faribault, noon

Friday’s results

Football

Lake Mills 30, Newman Catholic 22

LM 14 16 0 0 – 30

NC 0 6 8 8 – 22

Lake Mills stats

PASSING: Hayden Helgeson 1/3-30 yards

RUSHING: Beau Kaufman 17-91 yards, 2 TD; Logan Bacon 5-104 yards, 2 TD; Alex Mannes 5-47 yards, 1 TD; Landon Price 2-2 yards; Nash Delger 1-33 yards

RECEIVING: Alex Mannes 1-30 yards

TACKLES: Landon Price 5; Logan Bacon 10.5; Beau Kaufman 7; Hayden Helgeson 3.5; Alex Mannes 4

United South Central 14, Randolph 0

USC 0 0 0 14 – 14

RN 0 0 0 0 – 0

United South Central stats:

PASSING: Jonathan Martinez 4/6-102 yards, 2 TD

RUSHING: Jonathan Martinez 5-28 yards; Dylan Bonsack 14-40 yards; Gavin Bird 6-14 yards; Byron Getchell 20-96 yards

RECEIVING: Blake Bullerman 3-37 yards, 1 TD; Dylan Bonsack 1-65 yards, 1 TD

Norwood Young America 34, NRHEG 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 28

Thursday’s results

Volleyball

Grand Meadow 3, Glenville-Emmons 0

Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Glenville-Emmons stats: Avery Hornberger 13 kills, 5 assists, 11 digs, 5 blocks; Whitney Studier 5 kills, 6 assists, 5 digs; Taylor Hornberger 7 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs, 7 blocks; Sophie Bottelson 8 kills, 3 assists, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Grayson Oakland 4 kills, 3 assists, 8 blocks; Claire Bottelson 7 digs; Lindsey Ladwig 2 kills, 24 assists, 6 digs, 4 blocks

NRHEG 3, Triton 2

NRHEG def. Triton 25-14, 24-26, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10

NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 12 kills, 2 blocks, 25 digs; Cam VanMaldeghem 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Izzy Stadheim 1 assist, 4 digs; Elsie Schultz 2 digs; Ary Howe 1 dig; Tayler Schmidt 14 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs; Hallie Schultz 35 assists, 7 blocks, 25 digs; Keira Lenort 5 kills, 8 blocks, 1 dig; Madi Murray 4 kills, 7 blocks, 1 dig; Faith Nielsen 3 assists, 34 digs

Girls swim and dive

Northfield 87, Albert Lea 71

Albert Lea top finishes

100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

50-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

500-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, third

100-yard breaststroke: Kenzie Fields, third

One-meter diving: Hannah Barclay, third

Girls tennis

United South Central 6, Tri-City/Cleveland 1

Singles

1. Brylee Neubauer (USC) def. Ellie Adams, 6-4, 6-3

2. Maya Hansen (USC) def. Reagan Steffen, 6-1, 6-1

3. Olivia Bungum (USC) def. Destynee Wolff, 6-1, 6-0

4. Eva Hernandez (USC) def. Cristina Cruz, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1. Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Anne Cooper/Ava Flintrop, 7-6, 6-4

2. Julianna Clore/Ivy O’Rourke (USC) def. Alice Schroeder/Becca Sladek, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

3. Lily Martin/Addison Houn (TCC) def. Kylee Koziolek/Claire Schimek, 6-7, 6-4, 6-0

Boys cross country

United South Central/Alden-Conger at Tri-City United (25 teams)

United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals

189. Isaac Hartman, 22:39

190. Joshua Brooks, 22:42

Girls cross country

United South Central/Alden-Conger at Tri-City United (25 teams)

22. United South Central/Alden-Conger 564

United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals

46. Alexis Guenther, 21:19

110. Danika Diekmann, 24:23

123. Emma Johnson, 25:16

163. Lindsay Thunstedt, 29:30

167. Kayla Thunstedt, 30:19