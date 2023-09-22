Scoreboard: Sept. 22, 2023
Published 6:31 pm Friday, September 22, 2023
Upcoming area prep schedule
Saturday
Football: Jordan at Albert Lea, 2 p.m.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Spring Grove, 11 a.m.
Volleyball: Albert Lea and NRHEG at United South Central, 9 a.m. (tournament)
Lake Mills at Nevada, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)
Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Austin, noon
Boys and girls cross country: United South Central/Alden-Conger at St. Mary’s University, 9:30 a.m.
Girls tennis: Redwood Valley at United South Central, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Alden-Conger at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Southland at Glenville-Emmons, 6:45 p.m.
Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Jordan, 3 p.m.
United South Central at Blue Earth Area, 4:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball: Rochester Century at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Wabasha-Kellogg at Alden-Conger, 6 p.m.
Tri-City United at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
St. Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Boys cross country: Albert Lea at Mankato, 3:45 p.m.
Girls tennis: United South Central at Belle Plaine, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Girls soccer
Northfield 5, Albert Lea 0
Girls swim and dive
Faribault 97, Albert Lea 85
Albert Lea highlights:
50-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first
100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first
200-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, first
500-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, first
200-yard individual medley: Hatty Adams, first
100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming, first
400-yard freestyle relay: Erin Boorsma, Hatty Adams, Hailey Deming, Emery Brouwers, first
Girls tennis
United South Central 4, Le Sueur-Henderson 3
Singles
1. Brylee Neubauer (USC) def. Maggie Froelich, 6-1, 6-1
2. Olivia Bungum (USC) def. Natalie Haemig, 6-0, 6-2
3. Maya Hansen (USC) def. Koreyann Straub, 6-1, 6-1
4. Sallie Nesbit (LSH) def. Kylee Koziolek, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Korean Straub/Teagen Graham, 6-2, 6-2
2. Carlin Straub/Addison Fahey (LSH) def. Ivy O’Rourke/Julianna Clore, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0
3. Alice Breaker/Charity Koller (LSH) def. Claire Schimek/Eva Hernandez, 6-0, 6-4
Tuesday’s results
Volleyball
Winona 3, Albert Lea 0
Winona def. Albert Lea 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Albert Lea stats: Addison Dirkes 13 kills; Nevaeh Wacholz 22 assists; New New 20 digs