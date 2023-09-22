Scoreboard: Sept. 22, 2023 Published 6:31 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

Saturday

Football: Jordan at Albert Lea, 2 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Spring Grove, 11 a.m.

Volleyball: Albert Lea and NRHEG at United South Central, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Lake Mills at Nevada, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Austin, noon

Boys and girls cross country: United South Central/Alden-Conger at St. Mary’s University, 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis: Redwood Valley at United South Central, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Volleyball: Alden-Conger at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Southland at Glenville-Emmons, 6:45 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Jordan, 3 p.m.

United South Central at Blue Earth Area, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Rochester Century at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Wabasha-Kellogg at Alden-Conger, 6 p.m.

Tri-City United at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

St. Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Boys cross country: Albert Lea at Mankato, 3:45 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at Belle Plaine, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Girls soccer

Northfield 5, Albert Lea 0

Girls swim and dive

Faribault 97, Albert Lea 85

Albert Lea highlights:

50-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

200-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, first

500-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, first

200-yard individual medley: Hatty Adams, first

100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming, first

400-yard freestyle relay: Erin Boorsma, Hatty Adams, Hailey Deming, Emery Brouwers, first

Girls tennis

United South Central 4, Le Sueur-Henderson 3

Singles

1. Brylee Neubauer (USC) def. Maggie Froelich, 6-1, 6-1

2. Olivia Bungum (USC) def. Natalie Haemig, 6-0, 6-2

3. Maya Hansen (USC) def. Koreyann Straub, 6-1, 6-1

4. Sallie Nesbit (LSH) def. Kylee Koziolek, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Korean Straub/Teagen Graham, 6-2, 6-2

2. Carlin Straub/Addison Fahey (LSH) def. Ivy O’Rourke/Julianna Clore, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

3. Alice Breaker/Charity Koller (LSH) def. Claire Schimek/Eva Hernandez, 6-0, 6-4

Tuesday’s results

Volleyball

Winona 3, Albert Lea 0

Winona def. Albert Lea 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Albert Lea stats: Addison Dirkes 13 kills; Nevaeh Wacholz 22 assists; New New 20 digs