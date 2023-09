Scoreboard: Sept. 8, 2023 Published 6:30 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Football: Norwood Young America at NRHEG, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Alden-Conger and Glenville-Emmons at Hayfield, 8:30 a.m. (invitational)

Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Central Springs, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Girls tennis: Austin and Worthington at United South Central, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Volleyball: St. Clair at United South Central, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Martin County West at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Tri-City United at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Osage, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.

Maple River at United South Central, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Alden-Conger 3, St. Clair 0

Alden-Conger def. St. Clair 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Tuesday’s results

Girls soccer

Albert Lea 3, Austin 2

Albert Lea stats: Evie Ravenhorst 1 goal; Haley Austinson 1 goal; Sydney Kolker 1 goal

Volleyball

Alden-Conger 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Alden-Conger def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Madelia 3, United South Central 2

Madelia def. United South Central 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11

United South Central stats: Kiera Scultz, 23 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks; Kendal Harpestad 9 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Jaelyn Stangler 5 kills, 2 blocks; Madison Passer 3 kills, 4 digs; Macy Sonnek 2 kills; Karly Koehler 13 digs, 3 aces; Chloe Lutteke 4 digs, 1 ace; Riley Getchell 4 digs, 2 aces; Eleny Korn 33 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig

NRHEG 3, ML/GHEC/T 1

NRHEG def. ML/GHEC/T 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 12 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs; Cam VanMaldeghem 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Izzy Stadheim 1 assist, 1 dig; Elsie Schultz 1 kill, 6 digs; Tayler Schmidt 1 assist, 8 kills, 11 digs; Hallie Schultz 31 assists, 4 kills, 1 block, 15 digs; Keira Lenort 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Madi Murray 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Chloe Stork 1 block, 2 digs; Faith Nielsen 3 assists, 14 digs

Kingsland 3, Glenville-Emmons 2

Kingsland def. Glenville-Emmons 11-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13

Glenville-Emmons stats: Avery Hornberger 18 kills, 2 assists, 20 digs, 12 blocks; Whitney Studier 2 kills, 5 assists, 12 digs, 3 blocks; Taylor Hornberger 7 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs, 14 blocks; Sophie Bottelson 9 kills, 2 assists, 18 digs, 9 blocks; Grayson Oakland 4 kills, 1 dig, 10 blocks; Lindsey Ladwig 1 kill

Boys cross country

Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett at Belmond-Klemme

Team standings

1. Lake Mills 43

2. Forest City 45

3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70

4. North Butler 126

5. Eagle Grove 170

…

NA Northwood-Kensett

Lake Mills individuals

2. Justin Rygh, 17:15.96

3. Knute Rogne, 17:23.42

5. Kade Van Roekel, 17:41.87

14. Hayden Thompson, 18:43.24

26. Stephen Brandenburg, 19:39.90

Northwood-Kensett individuals

72. Zach Heiken, 22:40.70

132. Ronan Penfold, 33:49.05

Girls cross country

Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett at Belmond-Klemme

Team standings

1. Forest City 41

2. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57

3. Central Springs 91

4. North Iowa 93

5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 99

…

7. Lake Mills 182

NA Northwood-Kensett

Lake Mills individuals

39. Kyla Johanson, 26:37.42

46. Kara Renneker, 27:21.65

54. Annie Blodel, 28:07.73

59. Anna Stene, 28:41.74

62. Gabrielis SantiagoRodriguez, 29:40.96

Northwood-Kensett individuals

41. Merrin Hanson, 26:44.36

44. Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy, 27:19.89

Girls tennis

Sibley East 4, United South Central 3

Singles

1. Brylee Neubauer (USC) def. Morgan Johnson, 6-1, 6-4

2. Morgan Haggenmiller (SE) def. Maya Hansen, 6-1, 6-3

3. Jada Henke (SE) def. Olivia Bungum, 6-4, 7-5

4. Macey Thoele (SE) def. Eva Hernandez, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1. Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Jadyn Kruger/Morgan Bednarek, 6-4, 6-3

2. Ivy O’Rourke/Julianna Clore (USC) def. Hannah Bartlette/Ady Beneke, 6-3, 6-4

3. Tessa McCracken/Taylor Moos (SE) def. Caitlin Rheingans/Claire Schimek, 6-4, 6-2

Aug. 31 results

Boys cross country

NRHEG at Stewartville

NRHEG individuals

17. Devon Nelton, 19:17

27. Jacob Karl, 19:43

NA Jackson McGannon, 24:22

Girls cross country

NRHEG at Stewartville

NRHEG individuals

NA Holly Bartness, 26:22

NA Annabelle Petsinger, 27:10