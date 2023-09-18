Scrap metal reported taken and other reports Published 9:15 am Monday, September 18, 2023

Scrap aluminum and copper was reported missing at 2:28 p.m. Friday at 1401 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea. The theft reportedly occurred Sept. 10.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 49, on a local warrant at 1:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Police arrested Andrea Jean Anderson, 52, on a local warrant at 7:09 p.m. Sunday at 79896 255th St. in Albert Lea.

Police arrested Michael Anthony Pittman, 60, on a local warrant at 7:56 p.m. Sunday after he was reportedly detained in Mower County.

Police arrested Randy Allen Merrill, 52, on a warrant at 1:47 a.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St.

Fire reported

Smoke was reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday at 89168 120th St. in Glenville. 32788

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday at 23087 State Highway 13.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8 a.m. Friday at 1808 Sunset. A fence was reportedly struck by someone between 7:30 and 8 a.m. that morning.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday at 910 S. Broadway.

2 cited for disorderly conduct at high school

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct and another for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 11:35 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juvenile assaulted

Police received a report at 5:11 p.m. Friday of a 17-year-old boy who had been assaulted by two males at Fountain Lake Park.

1 arrested for controlled substance possession

Police arrested Jacob Alan Gardner for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 7:22 a.m. Sunday at Lakewood Avenue and Richway Drive.

Park bathroom damaged

A park bathroom was reported damaged at 7:33 a.m. Sunday at 102 Willamor Road.

2 arrested

Police arrested Matt John Peterson for an unknown violation and Annie Tabonghet for driving after revocation at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St.

Juveniles cited for fleeing police after reported toilet-papering high school

Three juveniles were cited for fleeing an officer on foot after police received a report of juveniles toilet-papering the high school at 10:44 p.m. Sunday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Pop machine damaged

Police received a report at 11:35 p.m. Sunday of a pop machine that was reported pushed over and broken at Adams Avenue and West College Street.