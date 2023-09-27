Seminar to explain veterans benefits Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Veterans and their families are invited to a seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Glenville American Post 264 regarding veterans benefits from time of discharge to end of life and death.

Attendees can obtain information about the benefits and get the opportunity to ask questions from Freeborn County Veterans Services Officer Jeff Dahlen, Chastity Fossum with St. Croix Hospice and Josh Fossum with Bayview Funeral Home.

Dahlen will speak about state veterans homes and state cemeteries, VA nursing home contracts and health care and records veterans and their families should have access to.

Chastity Fossum will speak about the impact of military service on veterans and their family, the unique needs of veterans at the end of life and special health risks.

Josh Fossum will speak about burials, memorials and burial insurance; military rites at the funeral service and other questions regarding the funeral home.

There will be a freewill donation for chili, hot dogs or chili dogs for the veteran and any family member who attends.