September Coffee with the Sheriff dates announced

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about its September dates for Coffee with the Sheriff.

Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Glenville City Hall and on Sept. 21 at the McDonald’s on Bridge Avenue.

The sheriff will not be meeting on Sept. 7 or 28.