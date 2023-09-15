Seth  Kilian-Bock

Seth G. Kilian-Bock, age 27, passed away September 11, 2023. A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Interment will be at Geneva Cemetery.

Seth’s decade long struggle with addiction sadly ended at 3:26 am on September 11, 2023 at Methodist hospital in Rochester, MN. Despite the sudden and unexpected manner in which his tragic death occurred, Seth DID NOT commit suicide. His body simply could not fight the irreversible damage it had sustained, but he was able to pass peacefully with the dignity he deserved, and his mother by his side, just as she had always been from the moment he entered the world. The unconditional love and unbreakable bond that Seth and his Mom went on to share was evident to all and comparable to none.

Seth was born November 6, 1995 in Albert Lea, MN to Kristin R. Kilian and Kelly R. Bock, with numerous family and friends awaiting his arrival. Immediately following his birth, his truly unique personality was evident, and he would go on to make a life long impact on each and every person he came in contact with. Seth lived his entire life in Albert Lea, attending school at Hawthorne Elementary, Southwest Junior High, and Albert Lea High School, graduating in 2014. From the time he started day care through the end of his time as a student, Seth always had an abundance of close friends, with many of whom he formed life long bonds that went well into adulthood. Seth was extremely intelligent and would debate any issue he felt strongly about. He was also very athletic and excelled at any sport he tried, but his true passion was hockey. He immediately took to the ice, and with his short stature and intense speed, he could skate through anything and anyone, scoring numerous goals throughout his 8 years in the sport. The time Seth was able to spend playing hockey was truly the happiest of his life. The relationships he formed with fellow teammates as well as the other parents, remained with him the rest of his days, and created a source of pride that never left him. Seth’s time on the ice also formed many of the happiest memories for Mom, Dad, Grandpa and Grandma. Mom and Grandpa Richard never missed a game, and travelling to all the away games and tournaments made some of the most enjoyable memories in their lives as well. The relationship Seth shared with his Grandpa Richard is one that only few are ever lucky enough to have, and fondly remembered by many.

Regarding a work history, Seth held a few short term jobs at various places during his life, but unfortunately was never able to develop a true strong work ethic or sustain long term employment at any given place. Recently however, Seth had voiced an interest in possibly learning a trade, welding perhaps, in order to start providing for himself and become more self sufficient, but sadly this chance would never come.

Despite the struggles Seth faced throughout his short life, he was truly an amazing young man, which was witnessed by all who knew him. He was extremely thoughtful, respectful to others, and had a sensitive side that only those close to him knew about. But his biggest attribute was his huge heart. He was kind, sincere, extremely loyal, and a true friend to all. SETH WAS THE REAL DEAL!! It’s been said about countless others, but Seth without a doubt could and did light up a room, and his smile and laughter were contagious. There was no one more genuine than Seth, nor will you ever find a better friend. Words cannot begin to express how much he will be missed and the hole that will be left in countless hearts, but somehow, someway those who loved him can have at least some comfort in knowing that Seth is finally able to have the peace that he so deserves. He will undoubtedly be an angel to all.

Seth is survived by his mother Kristin Kilian, father Kelly Bock, brother Christopher Bock, sister Jessalyn Bock, uncle Richard Kilian (Linda), grandma Diane Green, grandpa LuVerne Bock, nephews Collin & Caiden, nieces Caitlyn & Ava, best friends Annika Pederson, Alaynna Chavez, Dylan Wilde and Jared Olson, and countless close friends.

He is preceded in death by grandpa Richard Kilian, grandma Irene Bock, uncle Robert Kilian, great grandparents Ethel and Raymond Kilian, Lester and Verna Mills, Ida Henderson and Gloria Bock, and close friend Colton Poplow.

Seth, the deep sorrow and immense pain of your absence will be forever felt by all who loved you, but your blessed memory and presence on this earth will live on until the end of time. May you finally have the eternal peace you so deserve. You are so so loved.