Southwest Standout Student: DevinVanRyswyk
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023
Age: 12
Parents: Andrea Roe
Where are you from? Albert Lea
Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Dawson because he is always kind and positive.
Favorite book/author: “Daydream Receiver” by Jake Maddox
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Karate
What do you want to do after high school? I want to play football
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Turn in your work on time, be kind to your fellow students and do the right
What teachers say:
Devin is a kind student who is very respectful.
Devin works hard and completes his work on time.
He always greets everyone and has a positive interaction.