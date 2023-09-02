Southwest Standout Student: DevinVanRyswyk Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Age: 12

Parents: Andrea Roe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Dawson because he is always kind and positive.

Favorite book/author: “Daydream Receiver” by Jake Maddox

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Karate

What do you want to do after high school? I want to play football

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Turn in your work on time, be kind to your fellow students and do the right

What teachers say:

Devin is a kind student who is very respectful.

Devin works hard and completes his work on time.

He always greets everyone and has a positive interaction.