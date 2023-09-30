Southwest Star Class

Brenda Reeder's advisory group of sixth graders is awesome this year, according to their teacher. They are kind to each other. They respect the teacher and each other. If someone needs help on an assignment, all they have to do is ask and someone will help them. She described the class as a small bonded family. They are extremely hard workers. The weekly goal is to have zero missing and/or incomplete assignments. This group has embraced their sixth-grade year at Southwest. The class participated in the dress-up days for Homecoming this year and won the prize for the highest number of participation points! "I am so proud of these students; they are the absolute best!" Reeder said.