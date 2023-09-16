Sports Memories: Glenville football defeats Emmons in game 50 years ago
Published 8:52 pm Friday, September 15, 2023
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
15 years
- Doug and Annie Olson shot a 74 to win the first flight at the Alternate Shot Golf Tournament at Green Lea Golf Course.
- The Clarks Grove Golf Course held their first annual club championship. Bob Lindeman took first place with John Evans taking second and Mike Callahan consolation.
- In a re-match of the previous year’s section championship game, the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team defeated Mankato East 5-0. Morgan Stadheim had two goals with Brooke Hanson, Chelsea LeBrun and Ariel Christensen adding one.
- No. 4-ranked Mankato West defeated the Albert Lea Tigers football team 47-12 in a game played at Hammer Field. Matt Tiegs scored on a 73-yard pass from Cody Hansen and Luke Grossman had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Tigers
20 years
- The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team went to 5-3 on the season with a 4-3 win over Rochester Century. The meet started at the Southwest courts and concluded at the Channel View courts under the lights where eighth-grader Dezeray Jacobs won her match 2-1 at the No. 3 singles.
- The Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team lost their home opener 3-0 against Owatonna. Amber Edwards had five kills, two blocks and one ace for the Tigers.
- Jake Clark scored both goals to lead the Albert Lea Tigers boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Austin. With the win, the Tigers stood at 4-3 on the year.
- The Albert Lea boys’ c-squad soccer team was defeated by Mankato West 4-3. Andrew Kortz, Josh Svendsen and Richard Needham scored for the Tigers.
50 years
- Former Albert Lea Tiger football players Jim Pappas and Dean Rudolph were preparing for their freshman season of football at Augsburg College.
- Four former Albert Lea Tiger football players were scheduled to square off in a game between Mankato State and North Dakota. Mike Pappas and Roy Page were playing for the Indians with Jay Gustafson and Reid Katzung playing for the Fighting Sioux.
- Paul Neis ran for three touchdowns and 233 yards as Bob Deyak’s Albert Lea b-squad football team defeated Austin Pacelli 26-12.
- Mike Curray ran for three touchdowns and 136 yards as the Albert Lea Tigers defeated Roseville-Kellogg 36-7 in front of a full house at Hammer Stadium.
- The Albert Lea cross country team defeated Austin Pacelli 15-50 in meet held at the rugged three-mile Brookside Junior High course. Jim Johnson took first place for the Tigers in the meet with a time of 15:59.
- Joe Lair, Gay Iverson and Ken Helland scored touchdowns as Glenville defeated Emmons 18-6 in Gopher Conference football play.
Did you know?
Trey Lance, a back-up quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys came to Albert Lea as a starting quarterback for the Marshall Tigers in September 2017 and led them to a 70-0 win over the Tigers.
Tiger happenings
Albert Lea girls’ hockey junior Mika Cichosz has made a verbal commitment to play hockey for Minnesota State University. She will become the first girl to play Division 1 from Albert Lea and will be joining her brother Campbell, who will be a sophomore for the Maverick’s men’s hockey team this winter.