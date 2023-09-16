Sports Memories: Glenville football defeats Emmons in game 50 years ago Published 8:52 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Doug and Annie Olson shot a 74 to win the first flight at the Alternate Shot Golf Tournament at Green Lea Golf Course.

The Clarks Grove Golf Course held their first annual club championship. Bob Lindeman took first place with John Evans taking second and Mike Callahan consolation.

In a re-match of the previous year’s section championship game, the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team defeated Mankato East 5-0. Morgan Stadheim had two goals with Brooke Hanson, Chelsea LeBrun and Ariel Christensen adding one.

No. 4-ranked Mankato West defeated the Albert Lea Tigers football team 47-12 in a game played at Hammer Field. Matt Tiegs scored on a 73-yard pass from Cody Hansen and Luke Grossman had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Tigers

20 years

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team went to 5-3 on the season with a 4-3 win over Rochester Century. The meet started at the Southwest courts and concluded at the Channel View courts under the lights where eighth-grader Dezeray Jacobs won her match 2-1 at the No. 3 singles.

The Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team lost their home opener 3-0 against Owatonna. Amber Edwards had five kills, two blocks and one ace for the Tigers.

Jake Clark scored both goals to lead the Albert Lea Tigers boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Austin. With the win, the Tigers stood at 4-3 on the year.

The Albert Lea boys’ c-squad soccer team was defeated by Mankato West 4-3. Andrew Kortz, Josh Svendsen and Richard Needham scored for the Tigers.

50 years

Former Albert Lea Tiger football players Jim Pappas and Dean Rudolph were preparing for their freshman season of football at Augsburg College.

Four former Albert Lea Tiger football players were scheduled to square off in a game between Mankato State and North Dakota. Mike Pappas and Roy Page were playing for the Indians with Jay Gustafson and Reid Katzung playing for the Fighting Sioux.

Paul Neis ran for three touchdowns and 233 yards as Bob Deyak’s Albert Lea b-squad football team defeated Austin Pacelli 26-12.

Mike Curray ran for three touchdowns and 136 yards as the Albert Lea Tigers defeated Roseville-Kellogg 36-7 in front of a full house at Hammer Stadium.

The Albert Lea cross country team defeated Austin Pacelli 15-50 in meet held at the rugged three-mile Brookside Junior High course. Jim Johnson took first place for the Tigers in the meet with a time of 15:59.

Joe Lair, Gay Iverson and Ken Helland scored touchdowns as Glenville defeated Emmons 18-6 in Gopher Conference football play.

Did you know?

Trey Lance, a back-up quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys came to Albert Lea as a starting quarterback for the Marshall Tigers in September 2017 and led them to a 70-0 win over the Tigers.

Tiger happenings

Albert Lea girls’ hockey junior Mika Cichosz has made a verbal commitment to play hockey for Minnesota State University. She will become the first girl to play Division 1 from Albert Lea and will be joining her brother Campbell, who will be a sophomore for the Maverick’s men’s hockey team this winter.