Standout Student: Avery White
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
Age: 16
Parents: Lisa White and Jeff White
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? St. Theodore Catholic School
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Stegman. She has always been there for me when I was in her class and is still there for me to this day.
Favorite book/author: “A Walk to Remember” by Nicholas Sparks
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’m on the Albert Lea football team. I played hockey when I was younger and now play high school basketball.
What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college and become a SFX make-up artist.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t let others tell you what you can and can’t do.