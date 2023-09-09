Standout Student: Avery White Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Age: 16

Parents: Lisa White and Jeff White

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? St. Theodore Catholic School

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Stegman. She has always been there for me when I was in her class and is still there for me to this day.

Favorite book/author: “A Walk to Remember” by Nicholas Sparks

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’m on the Albert Lea football team. I played hockey when I was younger and now play high school basketball.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college and become a SFX make-up artist.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t let others tell you what you can and can’t do.