Standout Student: Taison Saelee Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Age: 15

Parents: Annie and Thong Saelee

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Brackey because she made sure I understood everything step by step and she is the nicest teacher.

Favorite book/author: Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Fishing

What do you want to do after high school? Join the military or be a marine biologist.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Know the keys to success