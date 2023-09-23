Standout Student: Taison Saelee

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Submitted

Taison Saelee is this week's Standout Student.

Age: 15

Parents: Annie and Thong Saelee

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Brackey because she made sure I understood everything step by step and she is the nicest teacher.

Favorite book/author: Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Fishing

What do you want to do after high school? Join the military or be a marine biologist.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Know the keys to success

More News

Sports Memories: Homecoming history and more

Star Class: Hawthorne following groovy recipe to help students grow

Growing young members

Robin Gudal: Use the golden rule in your life

Print Article