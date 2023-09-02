Star Class: Building relationships

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Submitted

Anna Wescott’s fifth-grade class was so thankful for the cold water provided to them from the school district at the end of the warm school day. This class is focused on building relationships and learning more about each other. After only a couple of weeks of school, they have become a classroom community. Students encourage each other, brain storm strategies and collaborate to solve issues. Halverson Elementary is fortunate to have such wonderful teachers, staff, families and students. Provided

