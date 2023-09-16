Star Class: Classroom is safe place

Third graders in Amber Yost’s class at Sibley Elementary have been learning about being respectful to others through their Second Step social emotional lessons. Students participated in hearing a heartfelt message from the book, “Our Class is a Family” and creating a self portrait. The message included respecting others by building a sense of community within their classroom, creating a place where they can feel safe, included and cared for. Students learn that their classroom is a place where it’s safe to be themselves, it’s OK to make mistakes, and it’s important to be a friend to others. Provided