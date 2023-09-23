Star Class: Hawthorne following groovy recipe to help students grow Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

At Hawthorne Elementary, we believe each student will learn and grow in a safe and fun environment supported by high academic, social and emotional expectations. To do this, we are following a GROOVY recipe.

Growth

With over 360 students, Hawthorne continues to grow to serve our community!

Respect

Our fifth graders engaged in a Kindness Retreat in partnership with Youth Frontiers and Grace Lutheran Church. Kindness is the foundation of respect — lead on fifth graders!

Email newsletter signup

Opportunity

We wrapped up our Hawthorne Fun Run fundraiser in partnership with Boosterathon. The opportunity to engage with this fundraiser not only provided funding to enhance student experiences, but also supported our students in their World Changer Workshop!

Optimism

Everyday provides a fresh start for our students, and we strive to provide multiple opportunities for every student to be successful every day.

Value

Each student and staff member is valued and is an important part of what makes up our Hawthorne Family!

Yearning to learn

We strive to instill curiosity and lifelong learning.

Hawthorne is a GROOVY place to be!

— Marie Adams, principal of Hawthorne Elementary School.