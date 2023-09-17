ROCHESTER, Minn. – We’ve cried our tears and mourned our loss. Now we give our grieving hearts relief by coming together to celebrate all the wonder that was Susan M. Jacobsen. She certainly left an impact on us all, and on October 7th from 12:30pm-3:30pm, we will be meeting at Edgewater Cottage, 1600 Edgewater Drive, Albert Lea, MN, 56007, to truly honor such a wonderful woman. We would be overjoyed to share all the happiness that she brought to both our lives and yours with each other on this day. We will be providing food and drinks for all to enjoy while we reminisce. Hope to see you there.

Susan Jacobsen , 66, Alden, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in St. Mary’s Hospital.