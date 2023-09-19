Susan R. Ranney

Susan Rae (Thomton) Ranney, beloved mother, and dear friend, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born on March 14, 1946, to Sherman and Glenna (Jackson) Thomton in Montevideo, MN. Sue’s warm spirit and kind heart touched the lives of everyone she encountered.

On September 14, 1968, Sue was happily united in marriage to Michael Ranney at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN. Together they were the proud parents of two children: Lisa and Scott.

Sue worked for 35 years as the secretary at First Baptist Church in Albert Lea, MN. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School for many years and serving on various committees.

Sue was never one to complain about anything, she embraced life’s challenges with grace and a resilient spirit. Her selflessness knew no bounds, as she consistently put others before herself, showcasing a heart of gold and a radiant soul.

Throughout her life, Sue found joy in simple pleasures and treasured experiences. She had a passion for music, especially Elvis, and dancing. Sue loved her Minnesota sports teams, the Vikings, Twins, and Gophers and never missed a game. She was unapologetically optimistic, cheering for them despite how they were doing. Sue also loved to travel and created many special memories on various trips with friends and family.

Sue loved spending time with friends, which brought her so much comfort and happiness. Whether it was a night out, watching a game, or seeing her friends at Book Club, she eagerly anticipated these times. The warmth of Sue’s presence extended into her home where she welcomed all with open arms. Her kitchen table was the hub for numerous heartfelt conversations with children, family, and friends, providing a nurturing space for meaningful connections to flourish.

Sue’s greatest love was her family. She cherished her time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Sue invested her heart and soul into building a loving foundation for her family. Their time spent together built many special memories, shared countless laughs, and created a strong love that will be remembered forever.

Susan was loved and will be deeply missed by her family which includes children, Lisa (Scott) Peterson, Scott (Lori) Ranney; grandchildren, Cooper, Gavin, and Griffin Peterson, Lyla, Noah, and Michael Ranney; siblings, Sally (Bob) Blank, Janet (Ken) Kittelson, Rich (Sheila) Thomton, Mary Lou (Dick) Johnson; sister-in-law, Jerri (Jack) Schmitz; brothers-in-law, Mark (Ann) Ranney, Jim Tillmann; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ranney; her parents, Sherm and Glenna Thomton; in-laws Fred and Burnette Ranney; and her twin sister Sharon Tillmann.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services. A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Susan Ranney will be held Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Grace Lutheran Church, in Albert Lea, MN; Vicar Ashley Kuhlman will be officiating. The burial will take place following the service at Graceland Cemetery. Lunch will be provided following the burial at Grace Lutheran Church.