SWCD is hosting anniversary event Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Freeborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a 75th anniversary event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Three Oak Vineyards & Winery.

The event starts with a bus tour of conservation practices put in place, and will return to Three Oak at 6 p.m. for supper and a social gathering. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The event is open to the public. For questions, call 507-373-5607 ext. 3.