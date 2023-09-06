The dog days of summer aren’t quite over

Published 7:54 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Submitted

To escape the heat, a young child found relief at the splash pad Saturday in Albert Lea. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

More News

Freeborn County suspends search for new administrator

Safety updates in the works for Albert Lea schools

5 things to do this week: Taste of Albert Lea, grape stompin’ and more

Minnesota seeks unifying symbol to replace state flag considered offensive to Native Americans

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections