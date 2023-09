Theft by fraud and other reports Published 9:52 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday at 321 Sibley Ave.

Gas meter reported damaged

Damage was reported to a gas meter at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at 321 James Ave.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Robyn Jessica Moore, 49, on Anoka County warrants at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at 122 E. Main St.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 7:01 p.m. Thursday of a theft that had occurred earlier in the day at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.