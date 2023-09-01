Tiger youth football camp a success Published 5:32 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Tiger Pride Youth Football Camp opened July 17 and served a record 118 student athletes from the Albert Lea area.

The camp was hosted by the Tiger Football Program and the Tiger Football Booster Club. The theme for the camp this year was “Focus on what matters.”

The camp was divided into three sessions. The first session was for elementary athletes in grades 3-5. It focused on basic football skills and making football fun. The elementary camp also had the first ever camp punt, pass and kick competition. Thirty-seven students participated in this part of the camp. They especially enjoyed playing ultimate football.

The second session was for athletes in grades 6-8. This part of camp had 48 athletes learning basic football skills, punt pass and kick, basic football schemes and ultimate football.

The high school portion of camp served 33 athletes and focused on football fundamentals and incorporating offensive and defensive schemes for this year’s season.

Coaches at this year’s camp included all of the Tiger football staff and includedjunior high coaches Justin Holmes, Adam Semple, Isaac Shea and Luke Moller. The high school staff who worked the camp included Jason Kuipers, Max Jeffrey, Steve Piper, Allen Hendriks, Kaylene Jensen, Graden Anderson, Cole Janssen and head coach Paul Dunn.

The Tiger football program would like to thank the following sponsors who helped to make the camp a success: Green Mill, Hy-Vee, Bakken Family Farms, T&W Towing, Greg’s Grass and Landscaping, Crossroads Trailer, Mrs. Gerry’s, Class of 1990 Alumni, Class of 1932 Alumni, Commodity Marketing Company, The Albert Lea Grizzlies, State Farm – Dave Klott, and Jodie Distad Performance Horses. athletes made this camp a success.