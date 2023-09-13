TS# 17MN002893 Published 5:53 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2002 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $64,061.35 MORTGAGOR(S): Dale R. Carpenter and Rose Carpenter, husband and wife, as joint tenants MORTGAGEE: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. SERVICER: SN Servicing Corporation LENDER: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Freeborn County Minnesota Recorder on October 16, 2002, as Document No. 429858. ASSIGNED TO: Community Loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 03/10/2017 and recorded on 03/23/2017 as Document No. A-526449. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of LB-Tiki Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 03/01/2023 and recorded on 03/28/2023 as Document No. A559352 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/03/2023 and recorded on 06/27/2023 as Document No. A560392. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4 in Block 2, Railroad Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 717 Jefferson Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007 PROPERTY I.D: 34.014.0390 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE above-described Ninety-Five Thousand Twenty-One Dollars and 53/100 ($95,021.53) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on October 10, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 10, 2024, or the next business day if April 10, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: August 23, 2023 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 17MN00289-3 A-4793806 08/23/2023, 08/30/2023, 09/06/2023, 09/13/2023, 09/20/2023, 09/27/2023

Albert Lea Tribune: Aug. 23, 30, Sep. 6, 13, 30 and 27, 2023

TS# 17MN002893