Underground utilities completed on Fifth Street Published 1:12 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The contractor finished replacing the underground utilities on Fifth Street this week, and started removing the pavement on Frank Hall Drive.

Crews are moving the temporary water supply on Fifth Street to the affected houses on Frank Hall Drive. Utility replacement will begin next week, along with excavating and installing the new gravel road base on Fifth Street.

Downtown street overlays

The contractor completed paving several downtown streets this past week. Next steps include pavement markings such as center striping and parking stalls, sod placement along the new sidewalk, cleanup and corrective items.