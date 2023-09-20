No one injured after pickup goes into Fountain Lake Published 11:37 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

No one was injured after a pickup reportedly struck a retaining wall and went into Fountain Lake off of Harriet Lane Wednesday morning.

Police stated Dwight Martin Weise, 85, of Blue Earth was driving a 1996 Ford F150 westbound on Harriet Lane at 9:50 a.m. when he reportedly drove into the front yard of 525 Harriet Lane, struck a retaining wall, traveled over a second retaining wall and entered the lake.

Two people were in the lake nearby on a boat and heard the crash, and one of those people was able to remove the driver from the pickup and bring him to a nearby dock. The truck was approximately 30 feet off the shore.

Weise was evaluated by Mayo Ambulance paramedics and did not appear to have any injuries. He told police he was unfamiliar with the area, according to the report.

The vehicle was removed from the lake by Dean’s Towing.