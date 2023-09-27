WCTA annual meeting held Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

WCTA’s 73rd annual meeting was held on Thursday evening. Members attended in person at the Lake Mills High School auditorium to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” said CEO Mark Thoma.

2 directors elected to WCTA board

Shanan Redinger of Hanlontown and Curt Helland of Emmons were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Mark R. Johnson, president; Dale Meinders, vice president; Mike Stensrud, secretary/treasurer; Larry Foley and Steve Thorland.

The winner of the ballot prize drawing is Albert Ralph of Northwood. Ralph won a 50-inch Smart TV. The rest of the prize drawings were moved to the Member Appreciation Day that occurred on Sept. 6.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.