Wedding: Nelson & Berglund Published 11:41 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Lauren Nelson and Peter Berglund were married April 29, 2023, in Northwood. The Rev. Lou Peters officiated.

Maid of honor was Joy Berglund, sister of the groom. Bridesmaids were Paige Holmgren, sister of the bride; Madie Nelson, sister of the bride; and Ellie Aldrich, sister of the bride.

Personal attendant was Olivia Stilley, cousin of the bride, and honorary flower girl was Julia Holmgren, niece of the couple.

Michael Kelley, friend of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Tatum Miller, Tyler Enderson and Jordan Cooper, all friends of the groom.

Ushers were Strauss Langrud, cousin of the groom; Luther Langrud, cousin of the groom; Garrett Aldrich, brother of the bride; and Quentin Stilley, cousin of the bride.

The bride, of Glenville, is the daughter of Todd and Lisa Nelson of Emmons and Melanie and Curt Aldrich of Glenville and the granddaughter of Lowell and Marcella Nelson and Butch and Sandy Steene, both of Glenville.

She graduated from Lake Mills Community School in 2009 and Winona State University in 2013 with a major in elementary education.

She is a teacher in the Blooming Prairie Schools.

The groom, of Glenville, is the son of John and DeeAnn Berglund of Albert Lea and the grandson of Mark and Judy Langrud and the late Pete and Patricia Berglund, all of Albert Lea.

He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2013 and Riverland Community College in 2015 with a construction electrician major.

He works as a biodiesel operator at REG.