Wilford “Bill” Van Hal, 91, of Ellendale, formerly of Geneva, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2023, at the Whispering Oak Place in Ellendale, MN, with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Hollandale Reformed Church, in Hollandale, with a visitation beginning at 9:30AM. Interment will be held in the Hollandale Cemetery.

Born on September 25, 1931, in Hollandale, MN, he was a son of the late Gerrit and Matilda (Schimmel) Van Hal. On November 21, 1954, Bill was united in marriage to Darlene Eaker. Together the couple shared 67 years and raised three sons: Bruce, Dean, and Mark.

Email newsletter signup

Born into a farming family, Bill developed a deep passion for agriculture at a young age. After completing his high school education, he dedicated his life to running the family farm, which he purchased from his father in 1952. With unwavering commitment, Bill worked tirelessly on the land, nurturing crops, and tending to livestock. His dedication to the farm was evident as he remained actively involved in farming until the remarkable age of 88.

Outside of his work, Bill had a spirit of adventure that led him to embark on numerous journeys across the United States. He achieved the incredible feat of visiting all 50 states, creating memories and collecting stories along the way.

Bill’s commitment to serving others extended beyond his farm and travels. A veteran of the United States Army, Bill proudly served his country during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Corporal. He generously shared his time and skills within the community. He served on the church board and diligently fulfilled the role of a Deacon at the Hollandale Reformed Church, providing guidance and support to fellow congregants. Additionally, he dedicated six years of service on the Ellendale-Geneva School board, contributing to the betterment of education in the community, and on the Geneva Township Board.

Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his son, Dean (Shawn Van Hal; grandchildren: Matt (Jenn), Brandon (Melissa), and Andy (Kelli) Van Hal; and great-grandchildren: Kavan, Max, Jack, Lexi, Alex, Leo, and Ivy Van Hal.

In addition to his parents, Gerrit and Matilda, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Van Hal; two infant daughters; two sons, Bruce and Mark; and four siblings, Wilma, Walt, Julia, and Till.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ecumen Hospice and Whispering Oak Place for the compassionate care they provided to Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hollandale Reformed Church.