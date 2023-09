Sept. 25, 1931 – Sept. 1, 2023

ELLENDALE, Minn. – Wilford Van Hal, 91, Ellendale, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 1, in Whispering Oak Place.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, at Hollandale (Minn.) Reformed Church. Interment will be in Hollandale Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.BunnerupFuneralService.com