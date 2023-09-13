Worth County 4-H’ers attend national show Barrow Show in Austin, Minnesota

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Submitted

Worth County 4-H members had the opportunity to participate in the World Series of swine shows in Austin on Monday. Those attending the show kneeling, from left, are Aydan Schutz, Josh Leerar, Lauren Petznick and Layla Scarlett. Standing in back, from left, are 4-H chaperone Chris Chodur, Caysen Chodur, Landen Nelson and Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension education specialist. The 4-Her’s were able to observe the swine breeding gilt and boar shows representing 10 breeds of hogs including Herefords, Tamworth, Poland China, Berkshire, Duroc, Chester White, Yorkshire, Hampshire, Landrace and Spots. Swine were entered from several states from swine purebred breeding programs from throughout the Upper Midwest. Provided

