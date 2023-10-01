1 arrested for burglary, theft Published 8:43 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Police arrested Tyler William Rupe, 32, for first-degree burglary and felony theft after a burglary was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday at 1419 Academy Ave.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report of a person who had lost $1,400 in a scam at 4:49 p.m. on First Street in Geneva.

Rock reported thrown through window

A rock was reported thrown through a window at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday at 416 Bridge Ave.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at noon Tuesday of a school bus stop arm violation the day before at about 3:39 p.m. near the intersection of Morningside Road and Marshall Street.

Phone reported stolen

Police received a report at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday of a phone that was stolen while the reporting party was at the movie theater, 2510 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Peter Allen Villerreal, 60, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Academy Avenue.