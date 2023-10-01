1 arrested for drug possession and other reports Published 10:39 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Police arrested Jeffery Alan Riedmaier, 57, for third-degree possession at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday at 921 Lincoln Ave. Another individual, whose name was redacted in police logs, was expected to be charged with possession of stolen property.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday at Garfield Avenue and Sheridan Street. The incident reportedly occurred at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 37, on a local warrant at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday at 1413 Frank Ave.

Police arrested Wade Garret Wagner, 29, on local warrants at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday at 920 W. Front St.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday of a scam on Spartan Avenue.