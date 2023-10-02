2 injured in crash on icy I-35 near Albert Lea Published 6:54 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

Two Texas women were injured Saturday evening when the vehicle they were riding in slid against a guard rail on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Delia Vigil Cuevas, 53, of Mission, Texas, and Altagracia Cisneros, 51, of Pharr, Texas, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report listed Cuevas as the driver of the 2005 Nissan Murano that the women were riding in.

They were reportedly northbound near milepost 9 when the crash occurred at 6:41 p.m. The roads were reportedly snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor, and both occupants were wearing their seat belts.