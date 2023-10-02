2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents Published 11:08 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesota men have been injured in separate hunting accidents when they were accidentally shot by young, inexperienced hunters during the state’s youth firearms deer season.

Both men survived but had to be hospitalized, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said that a 45-year-old man was in a deer stand with his 13-year-old daughter Sunday morning. After shooting a deer, the girl accidentally fired a second round that struck her father in the leg. Another relative applied a makeshift tourniquet until deputies arrived.

Also Sunday, a 50-year-old Bemidji man was struck in the buttocks when the 10-year-old hunter the man was supervising accidentally pulled the trigger while attempting to unload, authorities said. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, “due to the seriousness of his injuries.”

Minnesota’s four-day youth deer season is for children 10 to 17 years old.