2 more adults arrested, charged with aiding and abetting arson tied to garage fire Published 2:16 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Two more Albert Lea residents appeared on charges of aiding and abetting first-degree arson Monday tied to a garage fire on Garfield Avenue earlier this month.

Kaden James Ashenfelter, 22, and Haily Marie Merrill, 27, both turned themselves in to authorities on warrants Friday evening.

The arrests took place after Kolten Lee Wright, 19, was charged earlier in the day on Friday. A fourth person, a juvenile, is also believed to have been part of the incident.

Albert Lea police and Albert Lea Fire Rescue were dispatched at 8:33 p.m. Oct. 6 for a reported fire in the front of a garage near Hawthorne Elementary School at 819 Garfield Ave. The structure fire was quickly contained and extinguished and did not cause damage to the home.

According to the court complaint, Merrill told police she, Wright and the juvenile were hanging out in the North Broadway parking lot when the juvenile talked about getting revenge on a person who lives at the house and burning his garage down.

Wright told police Ashenfelter had taken the group to pick up lighter fluid from Wright’s house before they drove to the house on Garfield Avenue. Ashenfelter reportedly stayed in the vehicle while the other three went into the garage, Wright said.

While they were there, Merrill was to be the lookout while Wright and the juvenile set the garage on fire. Wright noted he and the juvenile first tried to get inside the house but couldn’t get in.

The juvenile allegedly took the lighter fluid from Wright and doused the cushion with lighter fluid, before Wright allegedly doused the blankets. Wright then reportedly got his lighter out and lit a brown paper bag and put it down on the lighter fluid, and it caught fire. Wright reportedly said the juvenile ran out of the garage before he lit the fire.

District Court Judge Christy Hormann on Monday set unconditional bail for Ashenfelter at $75,000 with conditional bail at $20,000.

She set unconditional bail for Merrill at $150,000 with $75,000 conditional bail.

Both are next slated to appear in court Oct. 26