5 things to do this week: Big Island Rendezvous, fundraisers and more Published 8:49 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival

The largest historical reenactment of early America returns for its 37th annual event at Bancroft Bay Park Saturday and Sunday. With over 1,000 participants, there will be ethnic food and crafts, singers, cloggers and more. The event was voted one of the top 100 festivals in North America by the American Bus Association. For tickets and information, visit bigislandfestivalbbq.org or call 507-373-3938. Park at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds and ride the free shuttle to the rendezvous.

Golf Tournament

The Doug Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak View Golf Club. Money raised will go toward the Doug Johnson Memorial Scholarship fund. The event is a four-person, best-shot, nine-hole shotgun event. Cost to sponsor a team is $250. Individuals can sign up and be put on a team. Sign up at 507-863-2288 or through the Oak View Golf Club Facebook page. The golf club is at 25177 665th Ave., Alden.

Fall on the Farm

The Rural Farmstead and KC Pottery are having a shopping event at 11 a.m. Saturday. Take a drive to the countryside and spend a day perusing local maker booths and vendors at 8646 245th St. in Oakland, including KC Potter, J. Bean Bracelet Co., Grey & Clay and Nettie’s Needles, among other vendors. Food vendors will be on hand.

Cancer Benefit

Moose Lodge 1703 will host a cancer benefit from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday to raise funds for Cassandra Johnson and her family to help cover medical costs. The event is put on by Mary Talamantes. For questions or if you would like to donate items for the bake sale or live and silent auctions, call marytalamantes1205@gmail.com or reach out to Mary A Talamantes via Facebook Messenger. Moose Lodge 1703 is at 1623 W. Main St.

Supper fundraiser

Lisa Hajek and the Glenville-Emmons class of 2025 will have a Post Prom Tailgate Supper at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the high school. Come and support the Post Prom Tailgate Supper fundraiser. For $10 purchase a meal consisting of either a pulled pork sandwich, chips, bar of choice and a bottle of water or pulled pork nachos, a bar of choice and a bottle of water. To-go options will be available. Glenville-Emmons secondary school is at 230 Fifth St. SE in Glenville.