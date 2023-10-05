5 things to do this week: Terror Island, ‘Steel Magnolias’ and more Published 8:22 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

1

Terror Island

Terror Island in Maple Island opened last weekend for the season at 85210 Shady Lane, Hollandale. Come and experience the thrill and scares of Halloween. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $15 per adult and $7 for under age 15. Food will be available from Smokin Bros BBQ and a bar will be provided by Geneva Bar & Grill.

2

“Steel Magnolias”

Albert Lea Community Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias” continues this week with shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Directed by Kris Bartley, the play is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The story is one of friendship, love, comedy and tragedy. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

3

Community Sew Day

Like to sew and want to make a difference? Community Sew Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Community Church, 2016 S. Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. Projects will be available for all sewing levels, from beginner to experienced, including quilts, crib sheets, children’s clothing and personal care bags. Bring a sewing machine and sewing supplies, a snack or bag lunch, and any completed projects from the spring. Community Sew Day is part of the local Shinefest mission.

4

Shop Sip-n-Stroll

The third annual Shop Sip-n-Stroll in downtown Albert Lea will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Purchase a stroll bag from the Albert Lea Main Street office at 132 N. Broadway, in which you’ll find a double-wall stainless drink tumbler, free goodies, community discounts and your Sip Passport. On the day of the event, visit participating stores with your tumbler and passport, and each store will have a drink station and store specials. A limited quantity of bags will be sold. Food trucks will also be in the North Broadway parking lot the day of the event.

5

Albert Lea Fire Rescue open house

Albert Lea Fire Rescue will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 417 S. Newton Ave. Come learn about fire prevention, get to know the firefighters and learn more about what the department does. There will be live demonstrations and activities.