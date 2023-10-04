FEMA and FCC plan nationwide emergency alert test today
Published 8:40 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023
FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) at approximately 1:20 p.m. today.
The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.
The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.
“We know that in emergencies, every second counts. This system puts warnings where people will see them so they have time to react accordingly,” said John Dooley, deputy statewide interoperability coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks division. “This system saves lives — but only if it works. That’s why testing it ahead of emergencies is so critical.”
All wireless phones should receive the message only once. The following can be expected from the nationwide WEA test:
Important information about the EAS test:
FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and other stakeholders in preparation for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test.
The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.
“When a tornado is coming, you need to know your warning system works; you don’t have time for troubleshooting,” Dooley said. “This annual test gives us confidence in our technology and our ability to protect our friends, neighbors and loved ones across the state — and across the country.”
In case the test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.