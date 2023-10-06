2 artists showcased in new Art Center show Published 6:07 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Two Albert Lea artists with different creative backgrounds are showcasing their work over the next month at the Albert Lea Art Center.

Bonnie Wedge will exhibit her fiber art, while Judy Myers will show her miniature vignettes.

The show opened Wednesday and continues through Nov. 4, with a reception to meet the artists from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15.

Wedge’s art includes pieces she made with repurposed wool that is hand or machine sewn together. She said she has three-dimensional busts of women made out of wool, as well as some baskets she has made. The centerpiece of her art, perhaps, are three carpet tubes that have been covered with fabric, each showcasing abstract designs and repeating circles throughout.

Wedge said she has taught art for 30 years but has made art since she was a child. Her mother taught her and her siblings to sew.

“It’s a tribute to her and the skills she taught us,” Wedge said.

She said she likes experimenting with her art and gains inspiration from other artists.

She has previously been known for her found object sculpture, but noted her textile art has been more recent.

As a member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts and the Midwest Miniature Guild, Myers said she has long been exploring art on a smaller scale.

She said she belongs to a doll club that started in Faribault, and one of the women she met through that got her involved in a miniatures group in Rochester.

“It’s a nice hobby for all different ages,” Myers said.

She will showcase some of the things she has collected over the years — including scenes of various scales that will be on display. The scenes are made out of various materials, and almost always in every room there’s a cat, she said.

She will also have a scavenger list of items available for children to find in her vignettes.

Though children are sure to enjoy her work, she said she thinks it will be good for all ages.

The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway.

Artist Mix & Mingle

The Albert Lea Art Center will host an Artist Mix & Mingle starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 to bring together all area artists to meet, mix and mingle.

The event is for both new and longtime artists, including painters, sculptors, musicians, actors and photographers.

Cost is $5 at the door, and there will be a cash bar and hors d’ouevres.