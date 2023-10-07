Across the Pastor’s Desk: Let his love move you to love others Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Jill Marin

What is our purpose? Why are we here, anyway? If so many of us are busily working on the pursuit of our own happiness, why are so many of us miserable and hopeless? Why does pain seem to be increasing in the world? It is because there is more. God created us with purpose for our lives.

God created humankind to spend time with us, walk and talk with us and enjoy one another (Genesis 3). But, oftentimes, we can get caught up in the cares of the world, and our priorities get shifted. Maybe we read a glancing thought on social media or have a fleeting glimpse of God as the day goes by, but is this really enough to maintain and grow an intimate relationship with God? No. I encourage you, my friend, to allow God to be the true love of your life. This love will turn your life completely around, and for the better.

We are also called with a purpose to love one another. When Jesus’ betrayer left the last supper, and Jesus knew his time of sacrifice had come, he gave his followers explicit instructions. He said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35. How can we love one another as Jesus loved us? We follow Jesus’ example. We have compassion, we speak the truth of God’s word and we serve.

We can find our personal purpose as we journey through life. Once we have given our lives to Christ, God’s Holy Spirit guides and directs us. We can feel a passion about a life issue affecting others. We can see a need we can meet. We can find a cause greater than ourselves. Our focus turns from what we want or what makes us feel good to what is good for others and what is good for us as a whole. When we reach out and give of ourselves to help others in big or little ways, it brings about rich dividends. When we lift up others, we are lifted up. When we help heal others, we ourselves can heal.

Do you have a purpose? Oh, yes, you do. You were not a mistake nor an accident. Don’t know your purpose yet? Take some time to disconnect for a bit. Step back from the noises of the world which may have been clouding your mind. Focus on Jesus. Love him. Let his love move you to love others. He gave his life for us, all of us. What a priceless gift. We can all be a light of love so that others may also feel his love and be ready to receive this beautiful gift.

Jill Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church.